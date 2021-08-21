Arkansas’ COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to keep up with demand

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The demand for COVID-19 vaccines continues to increase in the Natural State.

Now certain immunocompromised people are eligible for a third dose of the vaccine, adding to the demand. As the delta variant continues to spread, more people are also getting their initial doses.

Despite the rise in shots, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health, said the state is ready to meet the demand.

“We are fortunate in that we have a very good supply of Pfizer and Moderna in the U.S.,” Dillaha said. “The manufacturing process for those vaccines is good and the delivery of the vaccines when we need them is working really well.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 45.3% of Arkansans ages 12 and up are fully immunized.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers