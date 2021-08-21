Arkansas’ COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to keep up with demand

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The demand for COVID-19 vaccines continues to increase in the Natural State.

Now certain immunocompromised people are eligible for a third dose of the vaccine, adding to the demand. As the delta variant continues to spread, more people are also getting their initial doses.

Despite the rise in shots, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health, said the state is ready to meet the demand.

“We are fortunate in that we have a very good supply of Pfizer and Moderna in the U.S.,” Dillaha said. “The manufacturing process for those vaccines is good and the delivery of the vaccines when we need them is working really well.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 45.3% of Arkansans ages 12 and up are fully immunized.