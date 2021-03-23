Arkansas crosses vaccine milestone, more than 1 million doses administered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Arkansas, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday.

“This is a very significant day that should be marked,” Hutchinson said.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report shared by Hutchinson on Tuesday, the state of Arkansas has administered 1,008,575 total doses.

According to the same report, there have been 1,466,950 doses distributed in Arkansas (68.75 percent of doses given).

The sum differs from the number reported by the state each week because the CDC report includes both state and federal vaccination programs, Hutchinson said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 340,719 fully-immunized Arkansans, and 316,426 individuals who are partially immunized.