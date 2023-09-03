UPDATE: Stewart was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro when he was pulled over by Arkansas State Police at 9:36 a.m. Friday morning, according to ASP.

He was driving 126 mph in a 70 on Interstate 49 southbound, near mile marker 68 when he was stopped, according to ASP.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas redshirt senior defensive back Kee’yon Stewart was arrested on Friday morning on reckless driving and speeding charges by Arkansas State Police.

The Houston, Tex. native was booked into the Washington County Intake Report at 10:18 a.m. Friday morning and was released at 9:44 p.m. on $385 bond.

Stewart played four years at TCU before transferring to Arkansas earlier this year. As of Sunday afternoon, he is still listed on Arkansas’ roster.

KNWA/FOX24 has asked for the police report from ASP on the incident and have not heard back.