LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State leaders are taking action following a round of damaging storms that slammed Arkansas on Sunday, declaring a state of emergency Monday afternoon.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued the declaration, citing the need to use commercial vehicles to haul heavy equipment, transformers, oversized load and other hardware to areas in the state requiring repairs to restore power and remove debris from the storms.

The Sunday storms caused widespread damage across the state, downing trees and powerlines. Two people died due to the storms after a tree fell onto a mobile home in Carlisle, and at the height of the storm almost 150,000 utility customers lost service.

Nearly 100,000 Arkansas customers were still without power as of midday Monday.

The declaration will also allow emergency response vehicles, including utility trucks, supply trucks and bucket trucks, to bypass Arkansas Department of Transportation weigh stations, as long as the vehicles are running in a convoy.

The governor added that she was involving emergency executive powers to suspend regulating states from agencies including the Office of State Procurement, the Arkansas Building Authority and the State Office of Personnel Management in order to provide “maximum assistance” to the departments responding to storm recovery.

The declaration does not change any rules for transport vehicles that would require special authorization to be on state roads, nor would it get rid of size and weight restrictions. It would stay in place through Saturday, July 1.