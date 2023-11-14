LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A member of the Razorback football coaching staff was nominated for an award that honors assistant coaches.

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams was picked for the list of nominees for the 2023 Broyles Award.

Williams left the University of Central Florida and joined the Hogs coaching staff in December of 2022, replacing former DC Barry Odom.

Officials said a committee of former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the Football Writers Association of America will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner.

The winner of the 2022 Broyles Award was previous TCU Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley.

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 in honor of former Arkansas Head Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing quality assistant coaches during his hall-of-fame career with the Razorbacks.