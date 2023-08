LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All of Arkansas’ delegation supports Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ request for a major disaster declaration.

The governor has requested it due to the storms that hit parts of the state in June.

The full letter can be found below:

The declaration would help people in Arkansas, Faulkner, Lonoke, Poinsett and Pulaski counties with repairing homes, counseling services, access to free legal services and financial assistance.