Arkansas delegators announce HUD funding for Arkansas COVID-19 assistance efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) – U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton and Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provided Arkansas Public Housing Agencies $3,458,460 in funding to support the prevention, preparation, and response to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing.

“As Arkansas continues to combat the impacts of COVID-19, it is important to put resources in the hands of our communities. These investments will provide locally-driven assistance to help protect and assist families and individuals in need throughout the Natural State,” members said.

This latest round of HUD funding is part of a nationwide disbursement in public housing operating funds allocated by the CARES Act, which Arkansas delegators supported as it became a law.

You can find a list here of who the Arkansas Public Housing Agencies HUD awarded funding to.

