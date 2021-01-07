Arkansas Democrats call on governor to demand Rep. Crawford’s resignation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas is calling on Governor Asa Hutchinson to demand the resignation of Representative Rick Crawford (R-1st District) of Jonesboro after he voted to object to certifying the Electoral College results.

Crawford was the only member of Arkansas’ congressional delegation to vote against the certification of the results early Thursday after swarms of pro-Trump protesters breached the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement from DPA Chairman Michael John Gray, the party is calling on Hutchinson, the head of the Republican Party of Arkansas, and their chair Johnelle Fulmer, to immediately request Crawford’s resignation.

“Crawford has spent his last term in a race to the bottom for the sake of relevance with his base, afraid of alienating fringe voters. Our leaders should step up and educate voters on real issues. Instead Crawford promotes conspiracy theories and encourages people to keep believing in alternate realities,” Gray said. “Leaders lead, rodeo clowns rodeo clown.”

Congress confirmed President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s Electoral College win in a joint session overnight on Thursday.

