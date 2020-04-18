Arkansas Democrats to elect presidential delegates online

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas announced that amid the COVID-19 pandemic business will be conducted as usual, albeit in a different way.

The State Party announced that it will hold its convention to elect national delegates virtually to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

“I’m proud the Democratic Party is making bold, necessary, and unprecedented adjustments to make sure that Arkansans will have a say in the election of the next President of the United States,” said Chairman Michael John Gray. “Arkansas played a role on the national stage during this primary process, and we will continue that role by establishing an innovative, first-in-nation virtual convention.”

The party is hopeful that the state of Arkansas will be proactive this election season and take steps to guarantee all voters can vast their ballot safely by mail and through extended early voting.