ARKANSAS (KTAL/KMSS) — Arkansas Democrats announce a record number of state legislative candidates the most since 2012 when the party last held the majority in the chamber.

The Democratic Party in Arkansas shared that Arkansas has a total of 78 candidates for State House; seven candidates for State Senate; one candidate for State Treasurer; one candidate in all four congressional districts, and seven Presidential candidates.

“This is a critical time in the history of Arkansas,” said Chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas (DPA), Grant Tennille, “They are retired military officers, public school teachers, students, farmers, lawyers, and moms and dads. They are all advocates for a Better Arkansas.”

“Voters in several parts of Arkansas will have a Democrat on the ballot for the first time in many years. Our recruitment is, by all metrics, the most successful effort in a decade,” explained The Vice Chair of the DPA, Jannie Cotton.

DPA stated for weeks leading to filling, Arkansas Democrats have a ‘renewed optimism.’

Their recruitment places the DPA in a favorable position to ‘break the Republican supermajority’ in the State Legislature and the four congressional districts.