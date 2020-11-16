Arkansas Department of Agriculture-Forestry Division to contain wildfire near Mountainburg

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ozark-St. Francis National Forests are working with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture-Forestry Division to contain a wildfire east of Mountainburg near the community of Locke.

The human-caused wildfire, which started over the weekend at a hunter camp, is currently 41 acres in size.

Due to steep and rugged terrain, inaccessibility, and heavy dead and down fuel, forest managers and fire officials will be using natural and man-made barriers (e.g., roads) to contain the fire.

Firefighter and public safety is a top priority for both agencies. Smoke is expected to be visible for several days. Lack of precipitation and seasonal leaf-off has provided ideal conditions for active fire conditions. Residents, hunters, and travelers through the area are reminded to remain vigilant and use extreme caution.

Because wildfire conditions are dynamic this time of year, leaf burning is not encouraged. Campfires should be contained in fire rings, with adequate defensible space between the campfire and any wooded area.

Everybody enjoys a campfire, especially at hunter camps, but the devastating effects of an uncontrolled campfire can last for many years. Extinguish any campfires before leaving the area.

Remember, if coals and ash are not cold to the touch, they are still considered a threat.