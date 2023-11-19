PARIS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Smith Memorial Association announced on November 19 that it was awarded a $3.8 million grant to be used to restore the historic Smith Hospital in Logan County.

The Smith Memorial Association says in a press release that the project will focus on workforce development, healthcare, and education for Western Arkansas and beyond.

The release says phase one of the project is planned to be completed by December 2026.

Services provided in the hospital could “impact nine counties in Arkansas,” according to Arkansas State Sen. Gary Stubblefield.