LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Commerce has named Jim Hudson as its chief of staff.

According to a press release, Hudson replaces Betty Anderson, who had served as the department’s first chief of staff since being named in July of 2019 before recently retiring.

Hudson came to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC), a division of the Department of Commerce, as general counsel in January of 2019. In July of 2019, he was promoted to executive vice president of operations and general counsel, and in November 2020 he joined the executive team as director of strategy and operations while retaining his AEDC duties.

As chief of staff, Hudson will work to align the activities of the nine divisions within the Department of Commerce’s divisions in support of the priorities set by Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.

The commerce department was established in July 2019 as part of the governor’s efforts to transform state government and reduce 42 cabinets to 15. It is the umbrella department for workforce and economic development drivers and includes nine divisions that were once stand-alone government agencies.