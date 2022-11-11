FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions today for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility.

According to a DOC press release, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Proposals will be evaluated by the Department of Corrections and submitted to the Board of Corrections for selection.

A new facility would significantly benefit the local economy by employing an estimated 370 individuals, with an annual payroll of approximately $21 million, according to the DOC. The facility will have an estimated operating budget of approximately $2 million.

The DOC website states that the desired property would be “square and generally flat land consisting of approximately 400 acres that is bordered on at least one side by a paved public roadway in an area that is not prone to flooding nor at a significant risk for earthquakes.” The site adds that close proximity to major medical resources and adequate utilities would be beneficial.

Specifications, instructions for submitting proposals and the site evaluation questionnaire can be accessed here. Completed questionnaires must be received by the Department of Corrections no later than February 9, 2023.