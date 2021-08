LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas is launching a new program to increase vaccinations.

The program is called “Stop the Hesitation, Get the Vaccination.”

The Arkansas Department of Education will work closely with schools to increase the number of vaccine clinics being held, targeted at people 12 and older.

The governor also mentioned the state is looking at buying a supply of high-efficiency filtration masks that can be made available to schools statewide.