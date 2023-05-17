LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Education is looking for literacy coaches.

As part of the Arkansas LEARNS Act, the state is expanding its team of literacy coaches to make sure teachers have the skills to ensure all students are skilled readers by the end of third grade.

Coaches will work with teachers in schools that have earned a letter grade of “D” or “F” and will be assigned to a region-specific area of one to three schools.

More information on the position can be found here.