LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released its “unwinding report” this week.

It shows that more than half of those who lost care simply hadn’t submitted renewal forms.

Nearly 45,000 people who lost care initially gained eligibility due to the Covid-19 emergency, which extended coverage.

Now that the public health emergency is over Arkansas DHS says more people will lose coverage.

Automatic re-enrollment for Medicaid is ending as part of the end to the public health emergency.

Nearly 73,000 Arkansans previously covered by Medicaid are now without health coverage.

