Arkansas Department of Health looks to add more contact tracers as COVID-19 cases rise

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The demand for contact tracers increases as Northwest Arkansas sees hundreds of new COVID-19 cases each day.

But, just how great that demand is remains up in the air.

“We are still pursuing more workforce, more applications if you will, for contact tracing in the state,” said Michael Sima, the chief epidemiologist of the Arkansas Department of Health.

Sima said his team has about 200 contact tracers.

Friday, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said an early report showed the state needs significantly more than that— over 900.

Smith said while its not likely the state will need that many, it’ll continue to add more.

“The 350 that we will be adding as part of the CARES Act Steering Committee will more than double our contact tracers and that will help, in particular gives us people who are trained to do that work and equipped,” he said.

Sima said, “It’s hard to really say definitively, ‘we’ll need x amount of contact tracers.’ It’s really just where we’re at currently within our outbreak.”

Right now the ADH is taking a manual approach to tracking down the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“We’re using staff here at ADH, over at UAMS, we’re working with different contractors to really beef up our workforce,” Sima said.

Once the ADH targets a positive case, it uses the SARA alert system to monitor it.

“To make sure they are staying isolated and then we can figure out when their symptoms resolve and they can go out of isolation precautions,” he said.

Sima serves on Governor Asa Hutchinson’s technology board for COVID-19.

He and others are working to develop a way to track the virus through your phone.

“We’re doing contact tracing from an app point of view,” he said. “Now, we’re still fleshing that out.”

Sima said his team is working on a tool is that useful for tracking, but still respects people’s privacy and data.

The ADH said it’s also working on its communication with the Marshallese and Hispanic communities, who have been heavily affected by the virus.