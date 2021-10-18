Arkansas Department of Health offers information regarding COVID-19 booster shots

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is providing information on its website on when people can get their COVID-19 booster shots as well as who is eligible for the shots.

The ADH says people who took the Pfizer vaccine and are 65 years and older, 18 years and older who are residents in long-term care settings, or 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot after their second dose.

According to the ADH, people who took the Pfizer vaccine and are 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions or are 18 to 64 and at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting may get the vaccine.

The graphic below shows when people can get a booster shot after getting their second dose.

The ADH provides a list of underlying conditions that would require or allow for a booster shot. Those conditions include but are not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)

Hypertension

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (mild to moderate)

Liver disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders, including Down syndrome and cerebral palsy

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy and recent pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Having a medical-related technological dependence (for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID 19)

Other medical conditions or factors (for example, race or ethnicity) that may also place individual patients at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19

High-risk occupations include but are not limited to are:

Health care worker

Teachers and school staff

Food manufacturing workers

More information on how to get the vaccine and who is eligible can be found on the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.