Arkansas Department of Health offers information regarding COVID-19 booster shots

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is providing information on its website on when people can get their COVID-19 booster shots as well as who is eligible for the shots.

The ADH says people who took the Pfizer vaccine and are 65 years and older, 18 years and older who are residents in long-term care settings, or 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot after their second dose.

According to the ADH, people who took the Pfizer vaccine and are 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions or are 18 to 64 and at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting may get the vaccine.

The graphic below shows when people can get a booster shot after getting their second dose.

The ADH provides a list of underlying conditions that would require or allow for a booster shot. Those conditions include but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension
  • Dementia or other neurological conditions
  • Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
  • Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)
  • Hypertension
  • HIV infection
  • Immunocompromised state (mild to moderate)
  • Liver disease
  • Neurodevelopmental disorders, including Down syndrome and cerebral palsy
  • Overweight and obesity
  • Pregnancy and recent pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
  • Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
  • Having a medical-related technological dependence (for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID 19)
  • Other medical conditions or factors (for example, race or ethnicity) that may also place individual patients at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19

High-risk occupations include but are not limited to are:

  • Health care worker
  • Teachers and school staff
  • Food manufacturing workers

More information on how to get the vaccine and who is eligible can be found on the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers