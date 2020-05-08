Arkansas Department of Health plans to increase COVID-19 testing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state Department of Health lays out a plan to test 2% of the state for COVID-19 this month.

The goal is to do 60,000 tests in May.

The state Department of Health hopes to utilize its local health units to get this done.

There are also plans now to test all expectant moms going into delivery.

That alone could increase test numbers by 1,500.

“We’re going to utilize the Department of Health Minority Commission and their mobile lab to go into other areas of the state, minority areas of the state,” Hutchinson said.

The state tested 2,355 people yesterday.