Arkansas Department of Health reports 809 new COVID-19 positive cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – 809 additional COVID-19 positive cases have been reported according to the Arkansas Department of Health as of Saturday, September 26.

Those new cases brought the state’s total to 80,755, including 2,495 probable cases.

Active cases rose to 7,414. There also have been 19 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,285.

454 people with the virus are hospitalized, which is down 30 people from yesterday, Friday, September 25.

There have been 570 additional recoveries, making for a total of 70,091 recovered cases.

