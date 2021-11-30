Arkansas Department of Health reports first flu-related death of season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported its first flu related death for the season today, November 30.

For week 47, Arkansas reported “Low” or 5 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI). Since September 27 of this year, 348 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

Among the flu antigen tests done this season that distinguishes between influenza A and B virus types, 47% were influenza A and 53% were influenza B. More than 2% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI activity, while 2.7% of outpatient visits were for ILI.

No school absenteeism has been reported so far, due to the holidays and no nursing homes have reported any flu outbreaks currently.

In the 2020-21 season, Arkansas reported 24 influenza-related deaths.

