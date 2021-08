LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is back to reporting active cases in Arkansas schools.

As of August 16, there are more than 1,300 active cases in the state’s public school districts.

Bentonville, Fort Smith, Springdale, Rogers and Fayetteville all reporting 25 or more cases.

The report is updated every Monday and Thursday.

A list of school districts can be found here.