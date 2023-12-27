LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health officials said they are seeing high levels of respiratory illness in the Natural State as Arkansans are still facing the flu.

The Arkansas Department of Health Viral Respiratory report for the week of Dec. 23 shows flu and similar illnesses climbing with an additional eight deaths due to flu in this week’s flu report. The state now has 14 people who have succumbed to flu since Oct. 1.

The state ranks as high for flu activity, reaching 10 on the 13-point scale. For several weeks, the state had been ranked as moderate, until the previous week.

Pneumonia led to 55 patient deaths for this week, with COVID-19 claiming no lives for the same period. Since Jan. 1 the state has recorded 629 who have died due to COVID-19.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there have been at least 5.3 million illnesses, 54,000 hospitalizations, and 3,200 deaths from flu so far this season.