LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health officials warn that they are seeing growing cases of respiratory illness around the Natural State as Arkansans continue to fight the flu.

The Arkansas Department of Health Viral Respiratory report for the week of Dec. 16 shows flu and similar illnesses climbing with an additional death due to flu in this week’s report. The state now has six people who have succumbed to flu since Oct. 1.

The state now ranks as high for flu activity, reaching 10 on the 13-point scale. For several weeks, the state had been ranked as moderate.

Pneumonia led to 63 patient deaths for this week, with COVID-19 claiming 14 lives for the same period. Since Jan. 1 the state has recorded 629 who have died due to COVID-19.

People affected by respiratory illnesses are driving up emergency room admissions, with 5.34% of admissions for flu, 4.07% for COVID-like illness, and 1.85% for RSV for the week of Dec. 16. The previous week had 4.02%, 3.34% and 1.58%, respectively.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there have been at least 3.7 million illnesses, 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,300 deaths from flu this season. This is a 30%-plus jump from last week’s figures.

ADH officials point out in the weekly report that the numbers reported are only a fraction of the actual cases in the state since only flu hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks are reported. The agency also encourages seasonal flu vaccination as the best way to avoid catching the easily spread disease.