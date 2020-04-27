Arkansas Department of Health tours Tyson Food plant

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas health officials get a first-hand look at the safety measures and social distancing efforts in place at local Tyson facilities.

Doctors from the Arkansas Department of Health and CDC as well as consulate general for the Marshall Islands Eldon Alik toured the Berry Street Plant in Springdale and Chick-n-Quick Plant in Rogers.

Tyson’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 have included widespread use of hand sanitizer stations, mask requirements, employee temperature checks, and dividers between workstations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers