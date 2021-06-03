Arkansas Department of Transit seeking public input for Illinois River bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public informational meeting in Siloam Springs to share the proposed design to the Illinois River bridge replacement on Highway 59 in Benton County.

According to ARDoT, this will be an open house, in-person, meeting with no formal presentations.

The public is invited to visit any time during the scheduled hours to view exhibits, ask questions,and offer comments, the department said.

The meeting will follow an open house format and will be held from 4-7 p.m., according to the department.

ARDoT says COVID-19 public health CDC guidelines will be in place for in-person meetings.

The open house will be Thursday, June 10 at the Holiday Inn Express Boardroom on 2100 Highway 412 West Siloam Springs.

The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

The public meeting can be accessed here. ARDoT says the website will provide project materials and handouts that are available at the in-person meetings.

A separate link on that page will provide a Spanish version of the presentation. ARDoT says there will be also be an option to send online comment forms to the staff, or print the form and mail it to Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

For those without internet access, ARDoT says to contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 to ask questions about the proposed project and how to access project information. Sims can also be reached through email at karla.sims@ardot.gov.