Arkansas Department of Transportation adds new video to anti-litter campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) added new material to the “Keep It Clean, Arkansas” anti-litter campaign this week with a new educational video available on the Department’s YouTube channel.

ArDOT launched the campaign in October at the Arkansas State Fair, providing information to those interested in taking a proactive approach to litter and wanting to get involved with the Adopt-a-Highway (AAH) program.

People may not realize it, but long-term damage occurs when litter hits the highway. Trash doesn’t just stay on the side of the road. It also gets washed into nearby rivers, lakes and streams, and pollutes waterways and aquatic habitats. Holly Butler, executive assistant for ARDOT’s Public Information Office

According to a release from ArDOT, Arkansas has the 12th largest highway system in the nation with more than 16,000 miles of roadway to maintain. For every mile of road, Arkansas averages 2,000 pieces of trash, adding up to almost 32 million pieces of litter each year.