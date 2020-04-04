Arkansas Department of Transportation adjusts policies due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is altering some of its policies in response to the coronavirus outbreak in order to protect vulnerable employees.

These changes affect roadway workers, construction workers, and Arkansas State Police patrol.

Starting now, ARDOT is only allowing one person to a vehicle at a time. In addition to that, only one person is allowed to pump gas at of its fueling stations. ARDOT is mandating that all staff is required to carry latex gloves and use hand sanitizer frequently.

“We’re producing a joint workforce health and safety plan for COVID-19 so that the contracting industry and the Arkansas Department of Transportation are all on the same page on what precautions need to be taken to protect our employees, says Lorie Tudor, director with ARDOT.

Since the start of the COVID-19 emergency, there has been a 40% reduction in travel according to reports.