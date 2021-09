LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is asking for input on a new highway connection.

The Western North-South Connector Study will consider a new connection from Highway 612 in Springdale to Highway 549 in Bella Vista.

The virtual meeting will be held on September 20.

The public will be able to give input until 4:30 p.m.

The meeting can be found here.