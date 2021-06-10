Arkansas Department of Transportation asks public for input on bridge

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Department of Transportation is asking for public input on a bridge in Benton County.

On June 10, ARDoT held an open house meeting to share the proposed design to the Illinois River Bridge replacement on Highway 59.

Ruby Jordan-Johnson with ARDoT says those who attended were able to see an exhibit of the design, ask questions, and offer comments. “That feedback will go back to the department and the department will see if there are any other modifications that can be done with this particular design,” Jordan-Johnson said.

Comments can be made on the website until 4:30 p.m. June 11.