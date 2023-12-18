LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross Arkansas and millions are expected to come from out-of-state to see this rare event.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation released its initial report on the number of visitors expected and the impact on Arkansas traffic flow on Monday. ARDOT predicts the event will be the largest tourism event in Arkansas history.

ARDOT is predicting that 1.5 million will travel from out-of-state to the path of tonality, where the eclipse’s shadow will cross over the state. The report’s authors stated that an additional 500,000 Arkansans will travel from their homes to view the event.

Totality path for April 8, 2024 eclipse (courtesy: ARDOT)

ARDOT crunched the numbers and expects this will translate into roughly 700,000 extra vehicle trips on the day of the eclipse.

A traffic projections map ARDOT prepared shows especially heavy traffic on the interstates north and west of Little Rock. The agency is implementing plans to reduce truck traffic, including reducing the number of oversize permits and working with associations to encourage trucks to avoid peak travel times during the eclipse.

Expected traffic for 2024 eclipse (courtesy ARDOT)

The agency is also working with state, regional and local governments and law enforcement agencies to coordinate traffic. It also encourages work-from-home that day and is encouraging schools to close for the day.

ARDOT stated that the plan will continue to be updated. The current version may be viewed online.