BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is wanting to widen Highway 102 from Interstate 49 to J Street but is asking for community input first.

The project would expand the 1.1-mile stretch from four to six lanes in hopes of decreasing congestion in the area. The project is expected to cost about $10 million. Construction would not start until 2027, and it would take approximately two to three years to complete, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation’s Dave Parker.

“I don’t have an estimate, but someone who’s driving that area now, it could literally cut your time in half,” Parker said. “With expected growth, it’s not going to slow down in the next few years.”

ARDOT is holding a community meeting Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Bentonville Community Center. ARDOT encourages people to come out, ask questions and share their thoughts and concerns about Highway 102’s traffic.

ARDOT is accepting online comments from the public until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29.

Parker said a study was conducted that found a 220% increase in traffic on the stretch of Highway 102 since the early 1990s. He expects population growth and traffic in the area to continue to rise, but traffic is likely going to increase with the construction of the new Walmart Home Office.

“Traffic’s getting crazy out here,” Jason Banks said.

Banks moved to the area from Dallas approximately nine years ago, and he’s seen Bentonville — and its amount of traffic — grow.

“It’s a metroplex out here,” Banks said. “It’s getting real serious out here. They got to widen the road.”

In addition to the lane-widening project, ARDOT intends to add sidewalks on both sides of the highway.

“We’re going to make it better, not just for the motorists in that area, but for anyone who’s walking, biking, cycling,” Parker said.