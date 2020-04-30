Arkansas Dept. of Health looking to employ more contact tracers

These are people who interview COVID-19 patients and trace their footsteps.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health said it does not have enough contact tracers to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We would like to have more, and we are increasing our capacity for that. We need more,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the medical director of immunizations and outbreak response for the department.

Right now, the ADH has just under 200 contact tracers.

“We ask about where they have been, who they’ve been around, who lives in their household,” Dillaha said.

The ADH then follows up with those who may have been exposed and asks them to quarantine immediately.

“So if they were to develop COVID-19, they would not spread it to other people,” she said.

Dillaha said with the governor opening the state back up and residents beginning to leave their homes, it’s vital to employ more of these workers.

To do this, the ADH is looking at various options.

“One avenue may be to hire more staff, another avenue would be to partner with an organization that can hire staff, or to contract with an organization,” she said.

In a press conference Wednesday, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith broke down the various medical professionals currently working as contact tracers.

This includes disease specialists, epidemiologists, and college students and staff.

He said in the next few weeks, the department expects to train and employ over 200 more tracers.

He said, “We’re waiting to equip them with laptops and cell phones so they can pick up the work.”