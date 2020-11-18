Arkansas Dept. of Health preps for COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Natural State is preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Arkansas Department of Health released a 50-page draft regarding its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The draft includes a three phase approach of releasing vaccines to the public.

Phase 1A includes health care workers, first responders, and essential government leaders.

Phase 1B includes people with underlying medical conditions, those over 65 and essential workers at an increased risk like law enforcement and school employees.

By Phase Two the ADH says the supply of the vaccine will have increased at this point and provide access to more Arkansans through doctors offices and health clinics, and by Phase Three, the ADH says at this point there would be a sufficient supply of the vaccine and would be accessible in more health clinics.

The ADH says all the information is subject to change. You can find the full breakdown here.

