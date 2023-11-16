FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas gives more than $265 million to fund water and wastewater projects across the state.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said the financial assistance will go towards 40 projects, serving more than 230,000 people.
The cities receiving money include Alma, Lincoln, and Huntsville. The full list of recipients can be found below.
- City of Alma, Crawford County
- City of Altheimer, Jefferson County
- City of Arkansas City, Desha County
- Arkansas Environmental Training Academy
- Bald Knob North Water Public Facilities Board, White County
- Bee Branch Public Water Authority, Faulkner County
- City of Bryant, Saline County
- City of Caldwell, St. Francis County
- Cedarville Waterworks Facilities Board, Crawford County
- City of Clarendon, Monroe County
- City of Clinton, Van Buren County
- Conway County Regional Water Distribution District, Conway County
- El Dorado Rural Public Water Authority, Union County
- City of England, Lonoke County
- City of Gillett, Arkansas County
- Grand Prairie Regional Water Distribution District, Arkansas County
- Grange Calamine Water Association, Sharp County
- H2Ozarks
- Holiday Island Suburban Improvement District 1, Carroll County
- City of Holly Grove, Monroe County
- City of Humphrey, Jefferson County
- City of Huntsville, Madison County
- Illinois River Watershed Partnership
- City of Judsonia, White County
- City of Kensett, White County
- City of Lincoln, Washington County
- Lost Bridge Village Sewer Improvement District 1 and 2, Benton County
- City of Mayflower, Faulkner County
- City of Monette, Craighead County
- North Garland County Regional Water District, Garland County
- Parthenon Water Association, Newton County
- City of Prescott, Nevada County
- City of Ratcliff, Logan County
- City of Russellville, Pope County
- Saline Regional Public Water Authority, Saline County
- City of Smackover, Union County
- City of Stephens, Ouachita County
- Wildwood Water Association, Union County