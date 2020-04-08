Arkansas DFA warns of parking placard scam

by: Peyton Knott

Posted:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) is warning Arkansans of websites currently selling parking placards for those with a disability.

The DFA says the websites are currently circulating through social media and sell placards that appear similar to a legitimate one but are fake and not properly issued. The websites may advertise that the fake placards could be obtained without leaving the house.

A state issued placard may be obtained at no cost by visiting any Revenue Office and presenting the signed physician form available at https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/motorVehicleOffice/DrsCertificateforDisabled.pdf.

The DFA also advises that state issued placards must be displayed at all times to avoid being ticketed.

