LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Education is launching a new statewide program.

The Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood PLUS (MCCYN-PLUS) is an expansion of an existing military fee assistance program benefitting military families in Arkansas.

The program will bring more options to the 400,000 children of active-duty service members under the age of five by reducing the out-of-pocket costs of community child care.