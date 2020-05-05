Arkansas discusses lifting restrictions on pools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Restrictions on swimming pools will begin to be lifted soon.

The state is adjusting directives to allow lap lane pools at gyms to reopen.

A decision hasn’t been made for recreational and neighborhood pools.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the state wants to be as careful as possible.

“My team of physicians and others are looking at that and looking at guidance provided from other sources and seeing what can we do to get at least some of those pools open with restrictions,” Smith said.

Additional announcements on the re-opening of all pools will be made later this week.