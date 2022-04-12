SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was almost two weeks ago when an EF-3 tornado touched down in Springdale.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, the Small Business Administration, and city and county leaders are working to determine if victims will be eligible for financial help from the state.

They are assessing the damage left behind to determine if it meets the threshold for a state disaster declaration.

“If you do not have insurance, then they’re looking at you, and also those who are underinsured. So, these are the folks who will be targeted should a disaster declaration be granted,” LaTresha Woodruff with the ADEM said.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse says it could be next week before we hear what kind of funding options are available. The surveying will continue on April 12.