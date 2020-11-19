Arkansas doctors urge more virus limits as cases rise

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s election but he’s still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who’s in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly 300 doctors from around Arkansas are urging Gov. Asa Hutchinson to impose new restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

A letter from the doctors was delivered to Hutchinson Wednesday as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new record level.

In the letter, they warned of the strain on the state’s health care system.

The doctors called on Hutchinson to close bars and gyms, and to limit restaurants to takeout service only.

They also called on him to limit indoor gatherings to less than ten people.

Arkansas’ probable and confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,715 on Wednesday.