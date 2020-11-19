Arkansas doctors urge more virus limits as cases rise

News

by: ANDREW DeMILLO

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s election but he’s still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who’s in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly 300 doctors from around Arkansas are urging Gov. Asa Hutchinson to impose new restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

A letter from the doctors was delivered to Hutchinson Wednesday as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new record level.

In the letter, they warned of the strain on the state’s health care system.

The doctors called on Hutchinson to close bars and gyms, and to limit restaurants to takeout service only.

They also called on him to limit indoor gatherings to less than ten people.

Arkansas’ probable and confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,715 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers