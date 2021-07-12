Arkansas drivers feeling pain at the pump

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gas prices are going up.

Nationally, the price of gasoline rose 5 cents over the past month bringing the average price in the U.S. up to $3.13 per gallon.

The highest price is in the San Francisco area, where it’s more than $4 per gallon.

People in Northwest Arkansas are also feeling the pain at the pump.

Shy-Anne Wirsta of Fayetteville considers relying more on carpooling. “It changes when I leave and when I don’t and definitely if I use my friend’s car or if we all carpool instead of just driving individually because it’s way cheaper,” Wirsta said.

“I definitely have to limit my trips more.” Will Knecht of Fayetteville said.

Sadie Vanderburg of Fayetteville says it’s difficult to even visit friends. “Even going to see my friends and stuff, it’s a lot harder just because how prices are at the moment,” Vanderburg said.

According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gallon of regular-grade gasoline in Arkansas is $2.64.

The most expensive sits at $3.29, averaging $2.84 a gallon in the Natural State.