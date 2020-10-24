Arkansas Drug Take Back Day fighting prescription drug abuse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s Arkansas Drug Take Back Day and there are more than 250 drug take back sites across the state.

According to the Arkansas Drug Take Back organization, drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in America with opioid-related deaths increasing in Arkansas every year.

But, today marks the ten year anniversary of Drug Take Back Day to fight these statistics.

Arkansans can drop off prescription medicines at local pharmacies and police stations to curb prescription drug abuse whether it will help them someone they know.

Mike Hignite with the Springdale Police Department says this process is just as easy as it sounds… you can drop off your medicine in a box outside a police station or pharmacy with no paperwork required or questions asked.

The U.S Drug Enforcement Administration organizes national take back events a few times each year.

Several organizations have partnered with the DEA to host these events in Arkansas to fight substance abuse.

The Arkansas Drug Take Back organization says more than 87 tons of medication has been collected in the past. This year, Arkansas is on track to collect more than 200 tons of medication on Take Back Day.

For a list of collection sites across Arkansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers