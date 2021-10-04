AEDC awards 50 community grants totaling nearly $11 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Economic Development Commission has awarded $6.42 million in Community Development Block Grants to 26 Arkansas cities and counties.

According to a news release from the AEDC, the grants were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside, part of Arkansas’ $18.4 million 2020 formula grant allocation.

The grant allocation is designed to provide communities the opportunity to apply for non-housing public facility and public infrastructure projects.

The funds originate from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant State Program for Small Cities.

The release says more than $4 million was awarded to 24 cities and counties throughout the state from the CDBG-CV set-aside, a $26.4 million supplemental program to assist in community-level recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts relating to COVID-19.

The CDBG-CV funding was allocated to the state by HUD as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The 26 General Assistance projects include the following:

Anthonyville, Crittenden County, Sewer Pumps, $150,000

Ben Lomond, Sevier County, Rehab Water Tank, $297,170

Branch, Franklin County, Water Tank and Water Lines, $240,426

Brinkley, Monroe County, Rehab Sewer and Manholes, $299,873

Cabot, Lonoke County, Drainage Improvements, $300,000

Columbia County, Library Roof, $300,000

Dumas, Desha County, Drainage Improvements, $275,793

Emmett, Nevada County, Water Tank Rehab, $235,000

Fairfield Bay, Van Buren County, Senior Center Generator, $83,250

Franklin County, Learning Center Renovation, $272,835

Gravette, Benton County, Water Line Rehab, $300,000

Holly Grove, Monroe County, Water Tank Rehab, $97,130

Judsonia, White County, Rehab Wastewater, $300,000

Keo, Lonoke County, Sewer Line Rehab, $299,173

Lincoln, Washington County, Sewer Line Rehab, $285,285

Marion, Crittenden County, Sultana Disaster Museum, $300,000

Marmaduke, Greene County, Sidewalks, $193,470

McNeil, Columbia County, Sewer Rehab, $299,570

Montrose, Ashley County, Sewer Rehab, $300,000

Mountain View, Stone County, Renovate Bridge, $199,730

Nashville, Howard County, Water Rehab, $300,000

O’Kean, Randolph County, Drainage, $200,000

Perrytown, Hempstead County, Water Rehab, $300,000

Searcy, White County, Senior Center Improvements, $86,266

Sharp County, Child Care Center , $300,000

Yellville, Marion County, Wastewater Rehab, $205,590

The 24 CDBG-CV projects include the following:

Booneville, Logan County, Senior Center Expansion, $281,650

Cedarville, Crawford County, Renovate Elementary School Cafeteria, $296,009

Cleburne County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Program Equipment, $84,689

Dallas County, COVID-19 Pandemic and Emergency Response Center, $268,480

Earle, Crittenden County, Community Center Roof, $259,000

Franklin County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $97,602

Fulton County, Hospital Generator for negative pressure rooms, $76,271

Fulton County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $122,300

Independence County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $87,675

Izard County, Senior Center Improvements, $125,078

Jackson County, Senior Center HVAC and equipment, $85,234

Lafayette County, Emergency Response Center, $300,000

Monroe County, Mid-Delta Health Systems Improvements, $300,000

Mulberry, Crawford, Food Pantry Equipment, $286,855

Newport, Jackson County, Outdoor Wifi Center at Library, $165,765

Parkin, Cross County, Fire Station Construction, $299,890

Randolph County, Renovate Black River Area Development Building, $300,000

Searcy, White County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $155,548

Sevier County, UA Cossatot Med Lab Tech Equipment, $292,078

Sharp County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $126,994

Stone County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $126,994

Van Buren, Crawford County, Renovate Boys and Girls Club, $148,380

Van Buren County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $125,370

Woodruff County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $127,565

To be eligible for funds through the programs, communities must have a population of less than 50,000 and at least 51% of the people benefiting from the project must be of low- to moderate-income, or the project must meet another CDBG national objective, prevention of slum or blight, or meet an urgent need.

CDBG-CV projects must have a direct tie-back to COVID-19, and meet an unmet need toward the recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts relating to the coronavirus.

The release says all Arkansas cities and counties are eligible for the grant program with the exception of 13 entitlement cities that receive CDBG funds directly from HUD.

For more information on the Arkansas Small Cities CDBG or CDBG-CV program, contact the Grants Management Division at (501) 682-7682 or visit its website.