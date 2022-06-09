LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Economic Development Commission is looking at ways to move the state’s economy forward.

The meeting on June 9 was the first to be held in person since the pandemic.

The commission is made up of 16 members from across the state. Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston says Northwest Arkansas is a model for commissioners to look to.

“Whenever we sell Arkansas around the country and around the world, people are familiar with Northwest Arkansas because it’s done a great job promoting itself, promoting the region, and obviously the companies that are here, the people that are here and moving in really make this a special, unique place,” Preston said. “Not only in our state but really within our country.”