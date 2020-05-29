Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force releases suggestions on how to move forward amid crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force releases suggestions to the state on how to move forward amid the current health and economic crisis.

The task force was established on April 18 and today it released its interim report, giving guidance to state leadership.

Some of the recommendations include developing testing and contact tracing resources, addressing liability concerns for businesses and schools, finding resources, funding, and availability for child care, and investing in workforce training and increasing broadband in rural areas.

Task Force Chair Steuart Walton said he’s encouraged by the work of his team.

“It’s really important to not to latch on to any single data point, but to try and look at it comprehensively and I still come away optimistic about where we are and the path that we’re on,” he said.

The full report is expected to be published on the state’s website tomorrow.

Walton said it will be available in English and Spanish in light of the rising case numbers among the Hispanic community.