FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Half a dozen candidates are vying to be the next Washington County judge, with a pair of Democrats and four Republicans on the primary ballot.

The seat was vacated by Judge Joseph Wood, who is seeking the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor.

DEMOCRATS

Josh Moody was a teacher at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) for the last eight years, and on his campaign website he said that he believes in “compromise, civil discourse, showing respect for one another, and listening to each other.”

He earned a Business Degree from the University of Arkansas, majoring in Human Resource Management and minoring in Psychology.

“We need to break the cycles of poverty and incarceration by creating more opportunities for struggling families,” he stated.

Josh Moody – courtesy changethemood.us

His opponent in the Democratic primary is Charles Ward, a United States Navy combat veteran. Ward graduated from Elkins High School and attended Northwest Arkansas Community College.

Ward worked for the county for 15 years, spending nearly 14 years in the Department of Roads, where he served as road superintendent. He left his county job in March 2021 to start his own business.

Ward said that the county needs to evaluate its roads and bridges, understand how county growth changes the needs of transportation improvement and have a plan to address those needs.

Charles Ward – courtesy Facebook

REPUBLICANS

Patrick Deakins is a Washington County Justice of the Peace for District 5 and has served two terms on the Quorum Court while currently being Chairman of the Finance Committee and Vice Chairman of the Jails and Law Enforcement Committee. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and CEO of Peritum, where he currently practices tax planning and preparation.

“I believe county government should be a connector between our local industry and non‐profits,” he said. “When all three work together and collaborate, we can overcome any obstacle and make a better future for all our citizens.”

Patrick Deakins – – courtesy Facebook

According to his website, Mark Scalise is “the only candidate for Washington County Judge who has a law degree and who is a practicing attorney, the only candidate with an engineering degree, and the only candidate with over 30 years of corporate business and management experience.”

He is a lawyer in private practice, a businessman and a former deputy prosecutor.

Mark Scalise – courtesy Facebook

Tom A. Terminella has lived in Fayetteville since 1970, graduating from Fayetteville High School in 1985. He has worked in the real estate industry for over 30 years.

On his campaign website, he says that he “understands how to stimulate positive economic growth, and how we can work together to preserve our unique culture and empower Washington County to be the best it can be.”

Tom Terminella – courtesy Facebook

Sharon Jay Lloyd of Prairie Grove has served as the grants administrator for Washington County for the past five years. Before that, she spent 22 years in education as a teacher, special education director and administrator.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University and a master’s from the University of Houston. She was also a Washington County Justice of the Peace, representing District 2 from 2015-2016.

“I’ve aggressively sought grants to lessen the tax burden on Washington County residents,” she said when announcing her candidacy. She has also voiced a desire to reduce the county’s sales tax rate from 1.25%.

Sharon Lloyd – courtesy Facebook

Early voting is now underway across the state. If you need to verify your voter registration, you can do that here. Election day is May 24. KNWA is your local election headquarters, and you can follow all of our coverage here.