Arkansas expands contact tracing capabilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As COVID-19 testing expands so is the natural state’s ability to keep track of our positive cases.

Of the 455 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas yesterday, 224 were community cases.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith and his team have already traced 137 or 61% of those cases.

Here’s how it works. When a new positive COVID-19 case is identified that person is interviewed by a nurse who tells the patient to isolate.

A contact tracer follows up with the patient and asks them about any interaction they’ve had with others.

The contact tracer then calls anyone who may have had contact with the patient and urges them to quarantine and be tested if they have symptoms.

Their information is then added into the state’s SARA alert system which keeps an eye on anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.