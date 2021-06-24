Arkansas’ extra unemployment benefits set to expire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas’s additional unemployment benefits are set to expire on Saturday, putting many unemployed Arkansans in a difficult position.

“People need help. Honestly, I know we need to work, but people are losing their jobs, people have kids, and it’s hard for us,” said job seeker Brandi Flores.

Flores is a student here in the Natural State who has been struggling with making ends meet during this pandemic.

Now that her benefits are set to expire, there is no clear light at the end of the tunnel.

“God always makes a way; you know God always makes a way so essence will rain down. You know you just have to keep that faith,” said Flores.

One woman I connected Flores with is Becky Davidson with Express Employment Professionals. Davidson works to find people jobs for a living, and she said Flores isn’t the only one looking for a job due to benefits expiring.

“We have seen an increase,” said Davidson. “But we are hoping for a lot more. Here is the thing we have a lot of jobs still, a lot of jobs.”

Even though there are still many jobs on the table, when it comes to looking for one, Davidson said it’s better to start sooner than later.

“We’re hoping that people realize that there needs to be a sense of urgency. When people recognize that it’s first come, first serve, those higher-paying jobs are going to go first,” said Davidson.

Davidson said she understands the uncertainty of the pandemic and how people may be feeling uneasy about getting back out in the workforce.

Feeling she and her team are experienced at working through and when you’re ready, she welcomes all to reach out.