Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation offers $20,000 lead gift for tornado relief

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation announced a $20,000 lead gift for tornado relief in Northeast Arkansas and has encouraged county Farm Bureau organizations and others to contribute financially to those relief efforts as well.

Relief Funds will be distributed to local relief efforts in Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties.

An intense supercell spawned a series of tornados in Northeast Arkansas on the evening of December 10, including one that has been rated as EF-4 by the National Weather Service. It’s considered the strongest tornado in Arkansas since the Roland/Mayflower/Vilonia EF4 in April, 2014.

The loss of life from these storms is tragic. The communities affected by the storms are largely agricultural based, and the needs in those communities are significant. We are encouraging the 76 county Farm Bureaus in Arkansas – and others supportive of this effort – to add to this lead gift so the impact can be even greater Amanda Williams, director of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation

Donations are tax-deductible. Online giving to the Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation is available at http://www.arfb.com/pages/foundation/.